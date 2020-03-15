Public events with 250 or more people are banned in the city of Atlanta through March 31 under an emergency coronavirus order from Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Bottoms announced the order on March 15, posting images on her Twitter feed. It affects “all public assemblages, events and gatherings of 250 or more persons” within the city.

“The city shall take such actions as may be necessary to implement this order,” the order says.

Atlanta City Councilmember Amir Farokhi had said on March 12 that Bottoms and Gov. Brian Kemp were working on such a ban. Kemp’s office denied it at the time, while Bottoms’ office said a statement would be coming but did not comment.