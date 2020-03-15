The city of Atlanta is shutting City Hall and Municipal Court effective March 16, with no specific reopening date, in response to the coronavirus.

Essential services like emergency response and trash pickup will continue, according to a statement posted on social media by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Meal distribution to students in after-school programs will continue as previously announced.

City Hall reportedly was effectively shut down on Friday, with teleworking underway for many offices and the City Council, which will hold a remote meeting on March 17.