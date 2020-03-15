The Chick-fil-A fast-food chain is closing its dining rooms indefinitely as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The goal is to “limit person-to-person contact,” the Georgia-based chain said March 15 on its website. “Some of our restaurants may only offer service through our drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options.”

The move came as some other parts of the country, such as Massachusetts, banned dine-in eating at restaurants for a month.

Some fast-food competitors, such as McDonald’s and Burger King, say they remain in normal operations while conducting extra cleaning and other precautions.