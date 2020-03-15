DeKalb County announced late March 15 that it is closing its government buildings and facilities to the public beginning March 16 over concerns about coronavirus. Officials did not say when they would reopen.

“We are implementing a ‘socially distant service delivery’ strategy to protect our employees from the spread of the virus so that DeKalb County can continue to provide essential services to our customers,” CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release.

County services will still be available for customers via email, telephone, standard mail delivery “and any other electronic platform available to the county,” according to the news release.

“We are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal and state agencies to limit contact between people as a means of protecting public health,” Thurmond said. “DeKalb County Government remains open for business.”

For information on accessing county services during this time, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov or call 404-371-2000 or 311 from a landline Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For information about COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronovirus, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.