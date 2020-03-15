Major local hospitals are screening and restricting the number of visitors to its patients as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic.

As of March 15, the hospitals and their restrictions include the following:

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is limited visitors at its hospitals, including Scottish Rite in Sandy Springs, to two per patient. The visitors must be family members. Visitors who have been ill will not be admitted until they are symptom-free for at least 24 hours.

Children’s Healthcare regularly asks visitors to check themselves for any possible symptoms of various diseases before visiting. The symptoms include any of the following in the previous 48 hours: significant respiratory symptoms like runny nose, cough, sneezing; vomiting; diarrhea; fever, with or without rash; conjunctivitis or pink eye. In addition, visitors should not have been exposed or potentially exposed to the following within the previous month: measles, chicken pox, pertussis (also known as whooping cough), mumps or tuberculosis.

For more information, see its website here.

Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital

Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Sandy Springs is restricting each patient to one visitor, aged 16 or older, according to its webpage about COVID-19 coronavirus disease preparations.

Northside Hospital

The Northside Hospital system is restricting visitors at its five hospitals, including the flagship Northside Hospital Atlanta in Sandy Springs.

All visitors will be screened for respiratory illness and travel history and may have access limited or restricted based on the results. Northside no one should visit if they: have a fever or chills; have a cough or shortness of breath; have traveled internationally in the past 30 days; have had known exposure to a respiratory illness.

At the Sandy Springs hospital, visitor access will be limited to the main entrance and the Women’s Center entrance only.

In addition, the system is completely prohibiting visitors at its Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center and Northside Gwinnett Joan Glancy rehabilitation center.

For more information, see its website here.

Piedmont Atlanta Hospital

Piedmont Healthcare announced visitor screenings and restrictions effective March 15 at its 11 hospitals, including the flagship Piedmont Atlanta Hospital in Buckhead.

No more than two visitors will be allowed per patient and visitors must be 14 or older.

All visitors will be screened before being admitted and will be given an “arm band or sticker” to wear if they pass. Visitors will not be admitted if they: have fever, cough, sore throat or flu-like symptoms; display symptoms of other acute respiratory illness; have recently traveled outside the U.S.; have had close contact with people known to be infected or suspected of being infected.

The hospital is closing visitor entrances except for designated areas.

For more information, see the hospital’s website here.