The city of Dunwoody is ready to sell the medical office buildings it owns at 4553 and 4555 North Shallowford Road for $6.8 million, but the buyer has agreed to do so only if the council approves rezoning one of the buildings for future redevelopment.

The City Council voted 6-1 at its March 9 meeting to enter into a purchase and sale agreement with North Carolina-based Summit Healthcare Group to buy the buildings. The buildings are sitting on approximately 5 acres at the intersection of North Shallowford Road and Pernoshal Court. Summit Healthcare Group is a real estate development company specializing in medical office projects. Two buildings are located at 4553 North Shallowford Road and are currently leased by various medical tenants. The 4555 North Shallowford Road building is currently leased by Emory Healthcare.

The sale of the buildings is contingent on the City Council approving within six months the demolition of the 22,000-square-foot building at 4553 North Shallowford Road to make room for construction of a new 40,000 square foot medical office building, City Attorney Cecil McLendon told the council. The 4555 building would remain the same. The sale is also for both buildings and the parcels cannot be split up, McLendon said.

Summit Healthcare Group has a one-time right to extend the rezoning process for another 60 days if needed, McLendon said, but if the property has not been rezoned by Dec. 31, the purchase and sale contract expires unless the city and Summit Healthcare Group agree to an extension. McLendon said zoning contingencies are common in the sale of commercial property.

If the city decides not to rezone the property, then Summit Healthcare Group “can walk away” from the deal, McLendon said. The contract does stipulate that if that does happen, then Summit Health Group cannot sue the city, he said.

Councilmember John Heneghan cast the lone “no” vote because of questions he raised last year about the transparency of the sale. Specifically, he questioned why the 4555 building was put up for sale several months after the 4553 building was put up for sale.

As part of the agreement, the city would get easements to allow users of nearby Pernoshal Park to park at the buildings

.