Atlanta Public Schools will open additional free food distribution sites for district students 18 or younger and deliver meals on some bus routes, both starting March 18.

Many students rely on school for meals and may face hunger as APS is closed indefinitely for the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 16, APS began providing meals at five school sites, while the city began providing meals at recreation centers. Beginning March 23, the Atlanta Community Food Bank will provide groceries to APS families at those school sites.

In addition to those locations, APS will begin similar food distribution at five more school sites starting March 18 on the same schedule of Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon. The school sites include:

Booker T. Washington High School, 45 Whitehouse Drive SW.

Hope-Hill Elementary School, 112 Boulevard NE.

King Middle School, 545 Hill St. SE .

Thomasville Heights Elementary School , 1820 Henry Thomas Dr ive SE .

Young Middle School , 3116 Benjamin E . Mays Dr ive SW .



Also on March 18, APS will begin food distribution on all middle-school bus routes in the following clusters: Therrell, South Atlanta, Washington, Jackson, Mays, Douglass and Carver Cluster.

Meals are only available to children 18 years old or younger, and children must be present to receive the meal and be counted for required state and federal recordkeeping, according to APS. Families are encouraged to pull up with their children in a drive-thru style for service, and should remain in their vehicle while receiving their food. Walk-ups are welcome.

For full details about meal sites, the bus delivery schedule and more, see the APS coronavirus response webpage here.