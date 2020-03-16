Atlanta’s ban on large public events has been tightened to those with 50 or more attendees instead of the previously announced 250, as a way to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the change to her emergency order on social media on March 16. The tightened ban was based on new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. The ban runs through March 31.



She also said she is aware of new advice from the White House to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people. She said the city “will continue to update and adjust accordingly.”