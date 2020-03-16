The Brookhaven Police Headquarters and Municipal Court, both located at 2665 Buford Highway, will close to the public March 17 through March 30 to help slow the potential spread of the coronavirus, according to a press release from the police department.

During the closure, routine administrative services typically performed in the lobby of the headquarters will be temporarily discontinued, including records and report requests, permit applications and background checks, the release said.

Non-emergency calls for service where a suspect is not on the scene will be handled by telephone. Anyone contacting the police department is asked to leave a telephone number at which they can be recalled; an officer will respond to the call by telephone, including taking a report if necessary, the release said.

For service calls that do require officers’ physical response, community members should expect officers stay at least 6 feet away, to the extent it is possible, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the release said.

“911 services are fully operational and officers are prepared to respond to calls, laws will be enforced, and our city will remain protected,” the release said. “By making these small changes, we are doing our part to support the CDC-recommended ‘social distancing’ that can help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The City Council March 16 also unanimously approved an ordinance declaring a “state of emergency” in the city that calls for the immediate shutting down of local bars, restaurants and entertainment venues due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Brookhaven had an employee test positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

For the latest information about the new coronavirus, see the CDC website at cdc.gov.