The Brookhaven City Council is holding a special emergency virtual meeting at 1 p.m. on March 16 to declare a state of emergency in the city to close all bars and restaurants except for delivery and take out until March 30. The city is expected to approve canceling and revoking special permits for gatherings for 30 days.

Residents can call into the meeting by dialing 404-637-0550 and entering the PIN 1217.

The city said in an announcement the meeting is to consider and approve a resolution “declaring a state of emergency in the city, to establish an interim mayor pro tem, to close all bars and restaurants in the city of Brookhaven until March 30 except for take-out or delivery of food, to cancel and revoke any special event permits issued by the city for such gatherings within the next 30 days, to provide for dissemination of information, and for other purposes.”

The resolution expected to be approved says a new mayor pro tem is needed to be appointed because Councilmember Joe Gebbia is not in the city. Councilmember John Park is expected to be appointed to the position.

The steps are being taken in response to concerns over the spread of the coronoavirus.