Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods has suspended all state testing administration until further notice due to concerns about the coronavirus, according to a press release from the Georgia Department of Education.

“Right now, schools’ focus needs to be on the safety of their students and staff,” Woods said in the release. “The focus should be first and foremost on health and safety, then on flexible and creative ways to keep learning and growing. It’s common sense: testing and accountability requirements should not place an additional burden on students, parents, and educators during this time, and they will not in Georgia.”

The following has been suspended until further notice:

The ​state assessment window/administration including Georgia Milestones End of Grades (EOGs), and End of Courses (EOCs), the Georgia Alternate Assessment and all other required testing

Teacher and leader evaluation (TKES/LKES) requirements and reporting

State-level attendance-related consequences including College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI), Teacher and Leader Support and Development ( TKES/LKES), School Climate Star Rating and make-up day requirements

Woods will recommend the approval of a package of waivers, including suspension of the 20% course grade requirement for the Georgia Milestones EOC, at the state Board of Education meeting on March 27, the release said.

“The Georgia Department of Education will seek the maximum authority and waivers afforded by the U.S. Department of Education and other federal agencies to accommodate this ever-evolving situation,” the release said.

Atlanta Public Schools, the Fulton County School System and the DeKalb County School District shut down indefinitely starting March 16.

For the latest information about the new coronavirus, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov.