The launch of an on-demand, low-cost shuttle service in Buckhead has been delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new, Uber-style version of the Buc shuttle was to launch April 1. The current Buc, which runs a limited, fixed route in the business district, will continue.

The announcement was made March 16 by Livable Buckhead, the nonprofit that is working with the Buckhead Community Improvement District on the shuttle plan.

Livable Buckhead also canceled all of its March and April events.

The new Buc shuttle will be operated by a company called Via. It will consist of a fleet of six free-roaming vans will take people anywhere in the general areas of the central business district, Buckhead Village and the Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza malls. The fare will be $3 a ride – and free for any trip to or from a MARTA station, according to Livable Buckhead Executive Director Denise Starling.