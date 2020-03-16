Police have named the suspect in a March 8 killing at Buckhead’s Lenox Square mall and are seeking the public’s help in finding him.

Ricky James Lafargue, 19, is wanted on felony murder warrants, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

In the March 8 homicide, Thuan Nguyen, 31, of Antioch, Tennessee was shot to death in the parking lot of the mall at 3393 Peachtree Road. APD has said that the shooting may have followed a dispute with four people over a parking space.

The killing was the fourth shooting in the mall’s parking areas in two-and-a-half months. Police Chief Erika Shields has said that “more needs to be done” to improve the mall’s security.

Anyone with information about Lafargue can contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online here. Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect.