The Sandy Springs City Council will consider declaring a “local emergency” for the coronavirus pandemic on March 17, according to a meeting agenda.

As of March 16, the agenda did not specify what emergency powers the city might invoke. Similar declarations were used by Atlanta to restrict the size of public gatherings and by Brookhaven to ban in-person service at restaurants and entertainment venues.



The council agenda also includes discussion of the city’s operational readiness during the pandemic.

Due to the pandemic, the city is barring the public from attending the meeting in person. The meeting, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., will be shown only in livestream on the city’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SandySpringsGA.