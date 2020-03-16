Classes and events at the Spruill Center for the Arts are being postponed from March 17-27 over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The center’s fundraiser “Artistic Affair” scheduled for March 21 at the Atlanta Athletic Club is also being postponed. But the organization is planning a “virtual gala” on the same day as part of taking a “creative” approach to raise funds officials say are needed to support the artists and instructors that work for the center. The link to attend is here.

“This annual fundraiser is vital to our organization and its ongoing operations,” CEO Alan Mothner said in a news release. “We are kindly requesting a donation of your ticket purchase to Spruill Center for the Arts and all funds raised during this virtual event will be used to continue to support the artists and instructors who depend on us for their livelihoods.”

Those who want ticket refunds will be able to receive them, he said.

“We’ll continue to share the wonderful world of art in a positive, uplifting manner and be handing out free ‘Everything Will Be OK’ items while supplies last,” he said, referencing the city’s iconic mural at the Spruill Gallery on Ashford-Dunwoody Road.