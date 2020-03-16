The White House on March 16 recommended stricter avoidance of group gatherings to slow the coronavirus pandemic, including skipping social events larger than 10 people, not eating inside restaurants, not making unnecessary trips, and working from home.

The advice, issued by President Trump on social media after a conference call with America’s governors, also called on states with evidence of community transmission of the virus to close virtually every public gathering place.

The advice comes after sporadic local efforts, including the city of Atlanta banning public events larger than 250 people and the city of Brookhaven barring indoor patronage of bars, restaurants and entertainment venues.

Among the points in the White House’s advice:

Work and take classes from home if possible.

Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.

Avoid eating or drinking inside bars, restaurants and food courts. Use drive-thrus, delivery or take-out instead.

“Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips and social visits.”

Do not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilties.

For the latest updates about the coronavirus, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov.