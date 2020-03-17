Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on March 16 signed a new executive order that limits occupancy of restaurants, bars, gyms, cinemas, clubs and other public gathering spots to no more than 50 people.

The move will severely impact local eateries and other retail businesses as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

Hospital cafeterias and nursing homes are not included in the executive order. See the order at this link.

“We know that we need to take active measures to flatten the curve,” Bottoms said in a statement. “This is an unprecedented health crisis and social distancing is critical. We are following the latest CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidance and we will continue to follow the recommendations of our public health experts.”

The order does not specify and end date, but refers to CDC advice to limit gathers to that size for the next eight weeks.

Earlier in the day, Bottoms issued an updated executive order prohibiting public gatherings and events of 50 or more people within the city until March 31. She originally issued an order on March 15 limiting gatherings to 250, but changed the order to follow CDC guidelines.

The mayor signed a third executive order March 16 temporarily halting the Atlanta Police Department and Department of Parks and Recreation from accepting new applications for permits and special events.

