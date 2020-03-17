The Community Assistance Center facilities in Sandy Springs and its branch office in Dunwoody are temporarily closed through March 22 due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Both facilities are offering only limited food distribution during this time and most services, including financial assistance and adult education, are now being offered online or via telephone, according to an announcement on the CAC website.

The CAC’s business number is 770-552-4889 and the helpline is 770-552-4015.

Prepackaged bags of food are available for pick up Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Food Pantry in Sandy Springs, 8607 Roswell Road. There are no Saturday hours

Prepackaged bags of food will be distributed at the Dunwoody branch office at the door only on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Dunwoody office is located at Dunwoody Park South, Building 5, Suite 113. The office is just north of I-285 off North Shallowford Road. There are no Saturday hours.

Prepacked bags of groceries will be distributed according to family size, according to the announcement. Fresh food will be limited and added to the bags.

CAC’s South Sandy Springs branch office at 120 Northwood Drive, Suite 234, will be closed until further notice.

For information on adult education classes that have been temporarily suspended, email education@ourcac.org.

Existing and new appointments for financial assistance for rent or utilities will be conducted over the phone and online until further notice. The phone number is 770-552-4889.

People with volunteer income tax assistance (VITA) appointments will be called regarding their appointments for tax return assistance. Appointments will be conducted by phone and online until further notice.

SNAP/food stamp and Medicaid appointments at CAC are canceled until further notice.

Contributions are being accepted to the CAC emergency relief fund by clicking here.

Food donations can be dropped off to CAC at 8607 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs between 9:30 a.m and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visit www.ourcac.org for the most up to date information.

Most needed food items:

Canned meat: tuna, chicken, beef stew, chili

Dried beans

Canned fruit

Cereal

Dry pasta

Tomato sauce

Rice

Milk boxes for kids

Juice boxes for dids

CAC also needs volunteers to receive, process, pack and distribute food in the next few weeks. Adults, particularly college and high school students are needed to work in place of older volunteers who have a higher risk of contracting the virus.

No volunteers over age 60, no kids under the age of 17 and no one who has recently visited a country or area of the U.S. that has experienced a widespread outbreak of the virus will be accepted to volunteer at this time. Click here to volunteer.