All Fulton County schools will likely remain closed until after spring break due to the coronavirus pandemic, Fulton County School System Superintendent Mike Looney said during a virtual March 16 meeting.

Looney said the board is not making an official decision at this time but with the uncertainty of the potential spread of the coronavirus, it is “more likely than not.”

“We just don’t know much this [virus] is going to continue to disrupt our school district and our community moving forward,” Looney said.

Looney said the district has no plans to cancel spring break, which runs through April 6 through April 10.

All schools will remain closed at least until the end of March, as Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order on March 16 closing all public schools in Georgia until March 31.

All schools shut down indefinitely starting March 16 due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic after Kemp suggested the idea on March 12.

Looney also said that the district plans to increase the available free student meal program distribution sites throughout the district.

According to the district, over the six sites, a total of 4,050 meal packets were distributed.

“We are developing a plan,” Looney said. “I think we’ll have something that we can share as early as tomorrow and no later than Friday.”

The district has created a food distribution program for students, effective March 16. Families can pick up meals at participating campuses on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Monday, a hot lunch; a Tuesday breakfast and lunch; and a Wednesday breakfast will be provided. On Wednesday, a hot lunch, a Thursday breakfast and lunch; and a Friday breakfast will be provided. On Friday, a lunch and a Monday breakfast will be provided.

Locally, families can pick up meals at Lake Forest Elementary School in Sandy Springs.

Other FCS sites include Mimosa Elementary School; Haynes Bridge Middle School; Tri-Cities High School; Banneker High School; and Langston Hughes High School.

For more information on the FCS student meal program, click here.

For the latest information about the new coronavirus, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov.