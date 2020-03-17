The opening of a new Goodwill store and donation center in Sandy Springs has been delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The area’s existing Goodwill sites will remain open for now, but with limited hours, according to a social media post by Keith Parker, CEO of Goodwill of North Georgia. Those new hours are Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The new Sandy Springs store and donation center was originally planned to open in late March in the Northridge shopping center at 8331 Roswell Road.

The space held a Kroger for 35 years until October 2017. The closure was seen by city officials at the time as an opportunity to bring in higher-end retail and fueled their effort to promote redevelopment in the North End.

The city is in the midst of redevelopment conceptual planning for the North End. The architecture firm TSW is working on designs of four shopping centers in the North End to push for the redevelopment of the area, including the Northridge shopping center. However, that process is likely to go on hold during the pandemic.

Goodwill of North Georgia is a chapter of a national nonprofit organization that offers job training and other community-based programs and operates thrift stores. For more information, see goodwillng.org.