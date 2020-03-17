Dunwoody Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole two dogs from a home on Winterbourne Court on March 16. One dog was later found dead and the other is an elderly dog with a heart condition.

Police say the suspect, Marquez Angelo Young, stole the two dogs on the afternoon of March 16 after evading a confrontation by the homeowner. Young got away in a black 2013 Kia Optima with a Georgia license plate EVR138, according to police.

“One of the dogs was later located a short distance away after being struck and killed by a vehicle. The other dog has not been located,” according to police.

The other dog is a Morgi breed named Daisy who is approximately 10 years old and weighs about 15 pounds, police said. The dog is on medication for a heart condition. The dog is not chipped but is wearing a collar with the owner’s contact information.

Young faces charges of burglary and animal cruelty, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J. Maldonado at 678-382-6914 or jesus.maldonado@dunwoodyga.gov.