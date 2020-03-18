Buckhead’s Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza malls are closing down until March 29 due to the coronavirus pandemic, along with all other outlets owned by Simon Property Group.

The closures were scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. March 18, according to a Simon press release.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said David Simon, the company’s chairman, chief executive officer and president, in a press release. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the coronavirus.

In Georgia, Simon also operates Calhoun Outlet Marketplace, the Mall of Georgia, North Georgia Premium Outlets, Sugarloaf Mills and Town Center at Cobb.

As of March 18, Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody was still open, but on shortened hours, according to owner Brookfield Properties. The hours are Monday-Saturday, noon-7 p.m. and Sunday, noon-6 p.m.