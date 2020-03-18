The DeKalb County School District has added seven new pickup locations for its free meal program for students, beginning March 19. The program started March 16 in response to the district’s indefinite closures for the coronavirus pandemic.

All DCSD students can receive a free bagged lunch and a snack daily, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon at participating campuses throughout the district.

Locally, in addition to Cross Keys High School at 1626 North Druid Hills Road in Brookhaven and Sequoyah Middle School at 3456 Aztec Road in Doraville, students can now also pick up meals at John Robert Lewis Elementary School at 2630 Skyland Drive in Brookhaven.

Other DCSD campuses include Avondale Elementary School; Canby Lane Elementary School; Cedar Grove Elementary School; Idlewood Elementary School; Jolly Elementary School; Narvie J. Harris Elementary School; Bethune Middle School; Chapel Hill Middle School; Freedom Middle School; Marbut Elementary School; McNair Middle School; Miller Grove Middle School; Peachtree Crest Middle School; Tucker Middle School; Stephenson Middle School; Clarkston High School; Lithonia High School; and the Early Learning Center.

Meals will also be distributed at nine recreation centers in the district, including Exchange Intergenerational; Greshman Recreation; Hamilton; Lucious Sanders; Mason Mill; Midway Recreation Center; N.H. Scott; Redan Recreation; and Tobie Grant.

DCSD will use buses to deliver “grab and go” bags directly to students in the community beginning March 23.

For more information, visit dekalbschoolsga.org.