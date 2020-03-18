During the coronavirus pandemic, a nonprofit that helps homeless dogs and cats is easing adoptions and offering a way to assist strays.

With adoptions way down, LifeLine Animal Project, which manages the DeKalb and Fulton County animal shelters, has reduced its dog adoption fee from $85 to $20 through March 31 and is currently conducting “drive-through” adoptions to make adoptions easier.

Select a dog or cat from the website, drive up and a shelter volunteer will bring the pet outside to you. Get acquainted with the animal and complete the adoption without ever going inside.

LifeLine is also encouraging “Friendly Finders.” If you rescue a stray, bring it to a LifeLine location for vaccinating, microchipping and neutering and take it home for fostering to free up space.

For details, see lifelineanimal.org.