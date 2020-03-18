The Springs Cinema & Taphouse movie theater in Sandy Springs has suspended business indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The theater, located in the Parkside Shopping Center at 5920 Roswell Road, announced the closure following the end of screenings on March 17.

“As you hopefully have seen and experienced in your visits to The Springs, we love our community, we love movies, and we love putting smiles on peoples’ faces with what we do here,” owner Brandt Gully said in a press release. “And while I had hoped that we would be able to stay open to keep those smiles going during very difficult days for us all, I simply can’t get comfortable with the current position of putting you all and our wonderful staff in harm’s way by remaining open.”

Last week, Gully said he hadn’t seen much of a change in the business until the cancelations of events and advice to older adults to avoid crowds came.

“I haven’t seen the older audiences here even on films that are right in their strike zone,” he said at the time.

Two national movie theater companies, AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas, have announced the closure of all theaters until further notice.

“All AMC theaters are temporarily closed in accordance with local, state and federal guidelines,” a statement on AMC’s website said. “They will re-open when those guidelines allow.”

“Regal announces closure of all theater locations starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020, as a precaution amid the current circumstances,” a statement said on Regal’s website. “All theaters will remain closed until further notice.”