With Atlanta City Hall shut down by the coronavirus pandemic, permitting, plan review and inspections are on hold while alternatives are figured out.

“The safety of our staff and our community is of foremost importance to us,” said Tim Keane, the commissioner of the Department of City Planning, in a March 19 announcement.

Inspection services are expected to resume by March 25, possible with an option of third-party inspections to supplement city staff, said Keane.

The city is still working on shifting permitting to a “digital format,” he said.

One exception to those delays: “critical community infrastructure, including hospitals and health care facilities.”