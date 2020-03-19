The city of Atlanta is keeping its public parks open for now during the coronavirus pandemic, but is closing park playgrounds, tennis centers, golf courses and natatoriums.

The parks remain open on the normal daily schedule of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., the Department of Parks and Recreation said in a March 19 announcement on its website. The department recommends “social distancing,” which federal officials have said means staying at least 6 feet away from other people.

Learn-to-swim classes and afterschool, senior and athletic programming is canceled.

