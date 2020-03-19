In a sweeping response to the coronavirus pandemic, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has ordered a shutdown of many types of businesses — from nightclubs to gyms — and restricted restaurants to take-out or delivery only. The duration of the order, which was to take effect at midnight, was not immediately clear.

“The fate of cities across the globe will be upon soon if we do not follow recommendations on ways to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” said Bottoms on social media in announcing the March 19 order.

The order follows her pattern of progressively tighter restrictions on public gatherings and the occupancy of some types of businesses.

The cities of Brookhaven and Dunwoody previously placed similar restrictions on restaurants and other eating and drinking establishments, barring them from dine-in service. Brookhaven also shuttered entertainment venues. Sandy Springs has not, despite calls from two residents at a recent City Council meeting, due to concern it would kill local businesses.

The Atlanta order restricts restaurants and other eating establishments to take-out, delivery or drive-thru service. It orders a closure of bars and clubs that do not serve food; gyms and fitness centers; movie theaters; live performance venues; bowling alleys; arcades; and private social clubs.