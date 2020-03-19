The Dunwoody City Council will hold an emergency special called meeting on Friday, March 20, to consider ordering the closure of gyms and sports clubs due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The teleconference meeting is set for 4 p.m. The public can listen in on the meeting by calling 1-866-848-2216 and using access code 7611919247#.

The council will consider ordering gyms and sports clubs to close by adding the provision to the emergency ordinance it unanimously approved March 18 to prohibit dine-in service at local restaurants and bars. The ordinance includes the food court at Perimeter Mall and at grocery stores where there are dine-in areas. Take-out and delivery services are allowed, including the sale of unopened beer and wine by businesses with a license to sell alcohol on premises.

The council approved the March 18 ordinance immediately but agreed to hold a second meeting and vote to allow time to tweak language and possibly include other businesses.

Questions were raised during the March 18 teleconference meeting about closing gyms and sports clubs because of close contact between members, but no formal action was taken.

The ordinance, if approved March 20, would go into effect for all businesses — restaurants, bars, gyms and sports clubs — at 9 p.m. that night

The city of Atlanta ordered the closing of gyms and nightclubs as well as prohibiting dine-in service at restaurants on March 19. The city of Brookhaven on March 16 banned dine-in service at restaurants and bars but is allowing take-out and delivery, including the sale of unopened beer and wine. Brookhaven also ordered the closing of entertainment venues and gatherings of crowds of 50 or more.

The Georgia Department of Health reported March 19 there are 287 cases of coronavirus in the state. A Brookhaven employee was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, on March 13.

There have been 10 deaths from COVID-19, according to the state.