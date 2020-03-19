The city of Dunwoody is temporarily closing playgrounds and restrooms at its parks beginning March 20 to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus. The closures are in effect until further notice.

Playgrounds will be closed at Brook Run Park, Dunwoody Park and Nature Center, Georgetown Park, Pernoshal Park and Windwood Hollow Park. Signs will be placed at the playgrounds on March 20 to let the public know they are closed.

“We’re putting the safety and well-being of children and families first,” said Parks & Recreation Director Brent Walker in a news release. “Our trails remain open, but we’re asking people to avoid congregating in groups of 10 or more anywhere in our parks, based on guidance from the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention].”

“Our parks don’t have gates that we can lock,” Walker said. “But we expect that people will want to do the right thing to protect their families. Social distancing is key.”

Park restrooms will be locked as well, the city said in a change of plans after initially saying they would remain open.

For more information on the city’s response to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, visit dunwoodgyga.gov/COVID19.

Update: This story has been updated with the change to the restroom policy.