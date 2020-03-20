An alleged carjacker was critically wounded in a shootout with a witness at a Buckhead gas station March 20, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. at the Shell station at Roswell and Powers Ferry roads. The Atlanta Police Department said a preliminary investigation found that one of three males in an SUV attempted to carjack someone who was filling the gas tank of his sedan. A witness attempted to intervene and the suspect shot at the witness, who then returned fire. The suspect was struck and the SUV drove away.

The suspect appeared to be shot once in the head, APD said. He was transported to a hospital.

APD says the witness remained on the scene and no charges had been filed.