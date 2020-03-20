Gyms and health clubs are being ordered by the Dunwoody City Council to temporarily close as officials continue to put restrictions on businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Council members are expected to consider similar actions for nail and hair salons and massage parlors on March 23.

During an emergency March 20 teleconference meeting, the council voted unanimously to require closure of gyms; health clubs; studios and shared studios where 10 or more people can gather to exercise; and businesses that offer close contact sports such as boxing or basketball.

The action follows the council’s vote earlier this week to prohibit dine-in services at restaurants and other businesses that serve food and alcohol on premises. Take-out and deliveries are allowed for the restaurants. The closures go into effect March 20 at 9 p.m. and remain in effect for 30 days.

Councilmember Tom Lambert said the city decided to give restaurants 48–hour notice of the ban on dine-in eating and drinking to allow staff to prepare. But he said he has seen on social media that some restaurants are inviting patrons to “one last hurrah” parties before 9 p.m.

“I would discourage the public from doing that … it is entirely inappropriate and reckless,” he said.

“Amen,” said Mayor Lynn Deutsch.

The council considered adding nail and hair salons and massage parlors during the March 20 meeting, but decided to wait until March 23. Doing so allows the city to give these businesses notice of what is to be considered.