The Sandy Springs-based Caffeine and Octane and Caffeine and Exotics car shows have been postponed indefinitely for the coronavirus pandemic.

Caffeine and Octane was to take place at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody on April 5 and Caffeine and Exotics at City Springs in Sandy Springs on April 19.

“Our sole concern is the health and safety of our many fans, sponsors, show participants, and our Caffeine and Octane team,” Bruce Piefke, CEO of High Octane Events, which stages the shows, said in a press release. “As the coronavirus situation continues to evolve, it is simply prudent to postpone our events and do our part to help flatten the virus infection and transmission curve.”

Piefke said he will continue to closely monitor the situation in order to be prepared to make decisions on future Caffeine and Octane shows, which are held the first Sunday of every month, and the quarterly Caffeine and Exotics gatherings.

“We absolutely take the coronavirus outbreak very seriously,” Piefke said in the release. “With the situation changing on an hour-by-hour and in some cases a minute-by-minute basis, we think it is wise to align with the state of Georgia and our local municipalities.”

Piefke plans to open a car-themed restaurant in Sandy Springs later this year.