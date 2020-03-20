The Sandy Springs Police Department has launched a new program where business owners can request an officer to check on their businesses while they remain closed. The program began March 20.



“We understand that these are tough times for everyone, and we want to help bring peace of mind to our business owners while helping keep our community safe,” Police Chief Ken DeSimone said in a press release.

The program comes after the City Council’s decision at a March 20 meeting to limit all restaurants and bars to take-out, drive-thru and delivery service, and shuttering many other types of businesses, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, effective March 20 at midnight.

To request the service, business owners can fill out an electronic request form, here.

For more information, visit sandyspringsgapolice.gov.