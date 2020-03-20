The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

March 26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

March 20 and 24-28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

March 20 and 25-28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

March 25-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road eastbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

March 20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m, southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, one right lane.

March 25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Glenridge Connector and I-285, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between I-285 and Hammond Drive, one right lane.

I-285 ramp closures

March 25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

March 20 and 25-28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Ga. 400 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane.

March 20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, two right lanes.

March 20-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

March 20 and 23-28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive closed.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

March 24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Other traffic changes

On March 23, 25, and 27, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On March 23, 25, and 27, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On March 23, 25, and 27, 1:30-2 p.m., Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On March 23-25, 9-11 a.m., Lake Forrest Drive will have flagging between Allen Road and Northwood Drive.

On March 24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.