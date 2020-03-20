Visit Sandy Springs, the city’s hospitality and tourism organization, has launched a dynamic list of restaurants offering take-out, curbside pickup and delivery options.
The list comes after the City Council’s decision at a March 20 meeting to limit all restaurants and bars to take-out, drive-thru and delivery service, and shuttering many other types of businesses, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, effective March 20 at midnight.
The list as of March 20 includes:
- 285 Colonial Kitchen: (404) 600-5632, 5610 Roswell Road
- Aladdin’s Mediterranean Grill: (770) 518-9288, 8725 Roswell Road
- Aldo’s Italian Restaurant: (404) 252-4832, 6690 Roswell Road
- Apron + Ladle: (404) 963-1080, 227 Sandy Springs Place
- Battle & Brew: (678) 560-1500, 5920 Roswell Road
- Bawarchi Biryanis: (404) 255-5059, 6631 Roswell Road
- Beard Papa’s: (404) 254-4086, 5920 Roswell Road
- Big B’s Fish Joint: (470) 355-8326, 4600 Roswell Road
- Blue Moon Pizza: (404) 236-7200, 5610 Glenridge Drive
- Bogartz Food Arts: (833) 366-3278, 227 Sandy Springs Place
- Breadwinner Cafe & Bakery: (404) 843-0224, 220 Sandy Springs Circle
- Brooklyn Cafe: (404) 843-8377, 220 Sandy Springs Circle
- Cafe I AM: (470) 346-2127, 5825 Mountain Creek Road
- Cafe Sunflower: (404) 256-1675, 5975 Roswell Road
- Cafe Vendome: (404) 855-5468, 6400 Blue Stone Road
- Chef Rob’s Caribbean Cafe & Upscale Lounge: (404) 250-3737, 5920 Roswell Road
- Cibo e Beve: (404) 250-8988, 4969 Roswell Road
- City Bagel and Cafe: (678) 705-1773, 334 Sandy Springs Circle
- City Barbeque: (404) 902-6656, 6649 Roswell Road
- Clay’s Sports Cafe: (404) 843-1233, 5975 Roswell Road
- Clean Juice: (404) 565-0493, 6125 Roswell Road
- Cupanion’s Kitchen & Coffee: (770) 376-8940, 4920 Roswell Road
- Da Vinci’s Donuts: (678) 951-0975, 5610 Glenridge Drive
- Donkey’s Mexican Bar and Grill: (470) 545-3782, 8540 Roswell Road
- Egg Harbor Cafe: (404) 389-9915, 5920 Roswell Road
- Emidio’s: (770) 837-3373, 8610 Roswell Road
- Enzo Hibachi Grill & Sushi: (770) 645-8586, 8540 Roswell Road
- Erawan Organic Thai: (770) 399-3033, 7537 Roswell Road
- Flower Child: (470) 481-7850, 6400 Blue Stone Road
- Flying Biscuit: (404) 252-1182, 5975 Roswell Road
- Frutta Bowls Chastain Park: (678) 705-7568, 4920 Roswell Road
- Fuego Mundo: (404) 256-4330, 5590 Roswell Road
- Grub Burger Bar: (770) 628-0669, 1110 Hammond Drive
- Henri’s Bakery & Cafe: (404) 256-7934, 6289 Roswell Road
- J Christopher’s: (404) 531-0242, 227 Sandy Springs Place
- Jamba Juice Abernathy Square: (404) 948-2112, 6623 Roswell Road
- Johnny’s New York Pizza: (770) 804-332, 7887 Roswell Road
- Ju-C Bar: (470) 349-8900, 8851 Roswell Road
- Il Giallo Osteria & Bar: (404) 709-2148, 5920 Roswell Road
- Kale Me Crazy: (404) 500-3712, 4600 Roswell Road
- La Petite Maison French Bistro: (404) 303-6600, 6510 Roswell Road
- Lemonshark Poke: (404) 857-0820, 1115 Springwood Connector
- Little Thai Cuisine: (404) 943-9189, 220 Sandy Springs Circle
- Local Expedition Wood Fired Grill: (470) 448-1249, 1110 Hammond Drive
- Longhorn Steakhouse: (404) 843-1215, 6390 Roswell Road
- Loving Hut: (404) 941-7992, 220 Hammond Drive
- Mandolin Kitchen: (404) 705-8880, 6152 Roswell Road
- Marlow’s Tavern: (404) 255-8890, 5590 Prado Place
- Mike’s Chicago Hot Dogs: (404) 252-8484, 5948 Roswell Road
- MOD Pizza: (404) 975-3455, 5840 Roswell Road
- Nam Kitchen: (404) 205-5510, 6400 Blue Stone Road
- Napoli New York Pizza: (404) 252-0147, 276 Hammond Drive
- North River Tavern: (770) 552-8784, 8879 Roswell Road
- Nothing Bundt Cakes: (404) 236-2114, 5975 Roswell Road
- Okiboru Tsukemen & Ramen: (404) 998-5333, 6125 Roswell Road
- Persepolis Persian Cuisine: (404) 257-9090, 6435 Roswell Road
- Pho24: (678) 949-9526, 6050 Roswell Road
- Pig-N-Chik BBQ: (404) 255-6368, 4920 Roswell Road
- Porter Pizza & Brewery: (678) 996-6908, 6370 Powers Ferry Road
- Roasters: (678) 701-1100, 6225 Roswell Road
- Rumi’s Kitchen: (404) 477-2100, 6112 Roswell Road
- Samad Mediterranean Grill & Market: (770) 807-3700, 8897 Roswell Road
- Sandy Springs Diner: (770) 594-9272, 8612 Roswell Road
- Slope’s BBQ: (404) 252-3220, 200 Johnson Ferry Road
- Southern Bistro: (404) 705-8444, 4920 Roswell Road
- Strive Foods: (678) 477-1484, 5920 Roswell Road
- Sushi Nami Too: (404) 844-2891, 5610 Glenridge Drive
- Taco Mac: (404) 941-1503, 5600 Roswell Road
- Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe: (678) 365-4403, 5610 Glenridge Drive
- The Ship & Anchor Pub: (404) 256-3550, 5975 Roswell Road
- Thos. O’Reilly’s: (404) 843-8058, 227 Sandy Springs Place
- Three Dollar Cafe: (770) 992-5011, 8595 Roswell Road
- Tiff’s Treats: (404) 649-6292, 1165 Perimeter Center West
- Tijuana Joe’s Cantina: (770) 817-5617, 7870 Roswell Road
- Tin Drum Asian Kitchen: (770) 817-5617, 7870 Roswell Road
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe: (404) 907-4729, 5840 Roswell Road
- Tupelo Honey Cafe: (404) 649-6334, 4600 Roswell Road
- Vinny’s N.Y. Pizza & Grill: (404) 565-0369, 111 Glenridge Point Parkway
- Yogli Mogli Frozen Yogurt: (404) 943-1641, 6595 Roswell Road
- Zafron Restaurant: (404) 255-7402, 236 Johnson Ferry Road
- Zambawango: (404) 879-9731, 901 Abernathy Road
- Zoes Kitchen: (404) 260-5607, 5840 Roswell Road
The list is being updated with more restaurants as they are confirmed. To request to add a restaurant to the list, please submit details here or email hospitality@sandyspringsga.org.
For more information, visit visitsandysprings.org.