Visit Sandy Springs, the city’s hospitality and tourism organization, has launched a dynamic list of restaurants offering take-out, curbside pickup and delivery options.

The list comes after the City Council’s decision at a March 20 meeting to limit all restaurants and bars to take-out, drive-thru and delivery service, and shuttering many other types of businesses, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, effective March 20 at midnight.

The list as of March 20 includes:

The list is being updated with more restaurants as they are confirmed. To request to add a restaurant to the list, please submit details here or email hospitality@sandyspringsga.org.

For more information, visit visitsandysprings.org.