An officer who works at the Atlanta Police Department headquarters downtown has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus disease, according to APD.

APD expected that some personnel would fall ill and has a contingency plan to maintain staffing for a “certian number” of affected officers and staff, spokesperson Carlos Campos said in a written statement. “There is no degradation to our ability to respond to emergencies at this time,” the statement said.

It is the first known case of COVID-19 in APD. The unidentified officer was last at work on March 11, APD said. APD began cleaning the officer’s work area on March 20.