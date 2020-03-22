The Community Assistance Center is running low on grocery staples in its food pantry and is seeking younger volunteers to replace those at risk of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nonprofit, which assists people in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs who face hunger and homelessness, also is seeking financial donations as it faces a rush of rent assistance requests from people out of work.

For more information see ourcac.org.

Food pantry

The Food Pantry’s most-needed items for food donations include:

Canned meats, including tuna, chicken and Spam

Cereal

Dry beans

Dry pasta

Spaghetti sauce

Rice

Grocery store plastic bags

The pantry is available for food donations and food distribution on the current modified schedule: March 23, 25 and 27, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It is located at 8607 Roswell road, Sandy Springs.

The Dunwoody satellite office is open only for food distribution at the door on March 26, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It is located at 5 Dunwoody Park South, Building 5, Suite 113, Dunwoody.

Volunteers

The CAC says it needs volunteers in the Food Pantry to receive, process, pack and distribute food. Due to the coronavirus risk, it is not accepting volunteers over age 60, under age 17, or anyone who has recently visited a country or area of the U.S. that has experienced a “widespread outbreak” of COVID-19. The CAC is especially seeking college and high-school students with driver’s licenses.

Donations

The CAC is seeking donations to its Emergency Relief Fund to provide food and rent assistance to people affected by the pandemic. Those can be made online here.

In addition, Sandy Springs Together and the Couchman Noble Foundation are matching donations made online here.

The CAC is offering customized online group donation forms for organizations, business, congregations and similar groups. For more information, contact Pam Jones at development@ourcac.org.