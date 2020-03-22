The Dunwoody City Council will hold a special called meeting March 23 to consider closing more types of businesses in the coronavirus pandemic. The agenda includes discussion of how to help local businesses and “nonprofits that support the poor.”

The council previous banned dine-in service at restaurants — allowing takeout, delivery or drive-thrus only — and shuttered gyms and health clubs. Now the council will consider ordering the closure of “massage, manicure, hairstyling and personal grooming services.”

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. It will be held by teleconference to avoid exposure to the virus.

Members of the public can join via the Zoom service or by telephone. To join by Zoom, go to zoom.us/j/732840851. By phone, call 1-646-558-8656 and use access code 732840851#.