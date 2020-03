Goodwill of North Georgia will close all of its stores, donation centers and career centers to the public for two weeks, starting March 23, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The nonprofit will continue to accept donated items at its store donor doors on Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Goodwill will continue to offer online shopping on its website and is accepting money donations here. Job-seekers can use its online career services program at CareerConnector.org.