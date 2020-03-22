Dunwoody’s iconic “Everything Will Be OK” mural is now available in the form of yard signs sold as a fundraiser to help artists and art teachers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spruill Center for the Arts, in partnership with the public-art nonprofit CREATE Dunwoody and Custom Signs Today, is selling the signs for $20, with $15 going to the assistance fund.

“After receiving nearly a hundred phone calls, emails and social media requests for home versions of the message, we decided to do something to satisfy the request and help artists in need at the same time,” said Spruill Center CEO Alan Mothner. “So many local artists have been impacted by the closing of galleries and have also lost their ability to derive income by teaching other students. We’re hoping that this can do a little bit to help.”

Due to the risk of exposure to the coronavirus, signs are available for now only within Dunwoody’s 30338 ZIP code, where volunteers will deliver and install them to avoid personal contact. The organizers are working on a way to deliver them beyond that area in the future. CREATE Dunwoody is also accepting financial donations of varying sizes.

To buy a sign or make a donation, see createdunwoody.org.

The simple mural at the Spruill Center’s gallery site at 4681 Ashford-Dunwoody Road consists of the phrase “Everything Will Be OK” in rustic black letters on a white background. Local artist Jason Kofke created it in 2009 for an “Emerging Artists” exhibit, where it was placed on the Smokehouse, an 1840 log structure dating to the Spruill Center’s history as a family farm. The mural was not designed to be permanent and its wood began deteriorating, so it was replaced by another artist’s work.

In 2011, according to the Spruill Center, a couple asked about the location of the mural because they wanted to have engagement photos taken with it because it “helped them through difficult moments of their relationship.” The mural was temporarily placed at the Smokehouse for the shoot, then was recreated there by popular demand.