The Kroger grocery store chain on March 23 will start offering an exclusive shopping hour for seniors and other customers at special risk for the COVID-19 disease.

At all Georgia stores, Kroger will reserve the 7-8 a.m. hour on Mondays through Thursdays for shoppers who are 65 or older, or who have severe, chronic underlying medical conditions, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Store employees will assist any customer with shopping.

“We encourage all customers to respect these special hours as we work to protect our community members,” said

Kroger spokesperson Felix Turner in a press release.

The Publix grocery chain is offering a similar 7-8 a.m. reserved hour for seniors on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.