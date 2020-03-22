While many businesses and local governments are shifting to teleworking or closing altogether during the coronavirus pandemic, construction crews continue to work on Georgia Department of Transportation highway projects, including the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange reconstruction.

GDOT and North Perimeter Contractors, the Ferrovial Agroman U.S. subsidiary conducting the “Transform 285/400” interchange project, said crews are taking precautions but did not specify what those are.

“For the time being, construction and maintenance activities are still underway with safety precautions in place for our employees and the traveling public. We continue to monitor this situation daily,” said Annalysce Baker, a spokesperson for North Perimeter Contractors.

Asked about specific measures, Baker said the contractor is “following the federal and CDC guidelines to flatten the curve of spreading COVID-19.”

GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale had similar comments.

“At this time there are no impacts to any GDOT projects, though we continue to monitor the situation and maintain an open dialogue with other states as our world continues to change daily,” said Dale. “We are mandating smart and safe workplace interactions and activities in accordance with directives from elected officials and healthcare agencies.”