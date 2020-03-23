DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond has ordered restrictions on businesses and individuals in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The order “invites” local cities to adopt the order to make the restrictions uniform, though its provisions are less strict on some businesses than what Dunwoody has already imposed.

Among the provisions:

Anyone with COVID-19 disease symptoms “shall refrain” from entering virtually any public place, including shops and public transit.

Anyone in a public place must stay at least 6 feet away from other people.

Public gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited.

Dine-in service at restaurants is prohibited; takeout and delivery are allowed.

Maximum occupancy is 10 in bowling alleys, gyms, fitness centers, nail salons, spas, beauty salons, barbers and personal grooming services. Indoor funeral services are also limited to 10 people.

Businesses not deemed “essential” are restricted to maximum hours of 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., starting March 24.

Residents are asked to observe a voluntary curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., during which they should travel only for work, food or medical treatment. Residents are also asked to voluntarily “shelter in place.”

County playgrounds are closed.

The county order also provides $1.3 million to job training and assistance and $400,000 for youth summer jobs.

Brookhaven and Dunwoody already prohibited dine-in restaurant service and closed playgrounds. Dunwoody also shuttered gym-type businesses. Brookhaven barred groups of 50 people or more. Neither city instituted restrictions on people with COVID-19 symptoms or made official the recommended 6-foot “self-distancing.”