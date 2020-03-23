The Fulton County School System has added two new Sandy Springs pickup locations for its free meal program for students, beginning March 23. The program started March 16 in response to the district’s indefinite closures for the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to Lake Forest Elementary School at 5920 Sandy Springs Circle, families can now pick up meals at Ison Springs Elementary School at 8261 Ison Road and Sandy Springs Middle School at 8750 Pride Place.

Other FCS sites include Asa Hilliard Elementary School; Brookview Elementary School; College Park Elementary School; Esther Jackson Elementary School; Gullatt Elementary School; Hamilton E. Holmes Elementary School; Hapeville Elementary School; Liberty Point Elementary School; Mimosa Elementary School; Vickery Mill Elementary School; Haynes Bridge Middle School; Holcomb Bridge Middle School; McNair Middle School; Banneker High School; Creekside High School; Langston Hughes High School; Tri-Cities High School; and Westlake High School.

Meals are available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Students receive food intended to serve as meals for a day or more. The meals by day include:

Monday: Hot lunch for that day; breakfast and lunch for Tuesday; breakfast for Wednesday.

Wednesday: Hot lunch for that day; breakfast and lunch for Thursday; breakfast for Friday.

Friday: Lunch for that day and breakfast for Monday.

For more information on the FCS student meal program, click here.