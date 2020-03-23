I have now been to eight stores trying to find toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer, alcohol and bleach. Every single store is out.

When I went to the Sandy Springs Kroger in City Walk on Wednesday, March 11, at 7 p.m., at least five full aisles were empty. All the meat counters, except the small one with the expensive cuts like prime rib, were empty as well. The checkout lines started at each side wall and met in the middle at the check out lanes. I arrived at 7 p.m. and didn’t get home until 10, after a 10-minute drive.

While waiting in the long line, I watched the scores of carts piled high with not only paper goods, but meats and cleaning supplies as well. Most of the customers were under 40-50 years old. I couldn’t help think how stupid it was for me to be out around all those people, including dozens of young children, taking a chance on being exposed to the virus. But what choice did I have?

I am 73. My husband is 82, with dementia. I take care of him 24/7. We have to have the same toilet paper as everyone else. But I don’t have the luxury of getting out to go to the stores at 7 a.m. to shop at the now reserved “senior time.” How many old folks do you know who can be anywhere at that time? And how many in their 80s and 90s do you know who can navigate the internet?

The young folks who are out there grabbing up all the supplies are selfish, insensitive and obnoxious. I even heard one family bragging that they have enough now for three years! And the internet gougers selling toilet paper for $40 a pack and hand sanitizers for $100 a bottle should be charged with criminal activity.

Sandy Springs has a large police force. Why didn’t the stores set limits and have officers to enforce them?

I have now given up on getting to a store since the recent state of emergency declaration. I can’t take any more chances.

Anyone have an extra roll of toilet paper? Maybe you could drop it off at the police station for us old folks to pick up. And please do it quickly before you get the virus. Oh, and change your will to bequeath your extras to a charity since you may not have any money left after the stock market hits bottom.

Patti Pennington

Sandy Springs

