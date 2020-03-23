Sandy Springs has closed all city parks indefinitely for the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release.

The closures are to support mitigation efforts for disease control, the release said.

A full list of city parks is listed here.

On March 20, the City Council made the decision to limit restaurants and bars to take-out, drive-thru and delivery service, and shuttered many other types of businesses. On March 17, the council adopted an emergency ordinance that halts most “non-essential” decisions of city government for 60 days.