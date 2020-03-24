Sandy Springs’ Act3 Productions will hold an online preview of its staging of “Cabaret” after being forced to shut down temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The semi-professional theater company was to stage “Cabaret” April 10-26 at its Roswell Road playhouse, before a shutdown on March 16.

“We shut down the space to all upcoming auditions, rehearsals and performances,” said Mary Sorrell, executive director and board chair. “The safety of our patrons, students, actors and staff is always our highest priority so on one hand, it was a difficult decision, but it was not a surprise. We play by the rules and do whatever the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] tells us. We expect to be dark for about eight weeks, given the current guidelines.”

On April 3, Act3 is scheduled to offer a virtual preview performance of “Cabaret” at act3productions.org.

“It replaces our [in-theater] 2020/21 season preview that was supposed to take place on May 3. At this time, the release date for that is to be decided,” said Sorrell. “Today’s technology gives us options we would not have had 12 or more years ago.”

Act3 will continue to pay its staff during the shutdown. Ticket holders will have several options for cancelled or postponed shows. Those with tickets for “Cabaret” may get a full refund, exchange the ticket for a future show, or make the ticket price a donation.