Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch is “imploring” residents to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic, though her city has not issue a shelter-in-place order like Atlanta and Brookhaven.

Meanwhile, City Hall’s closure is extended through April 13, according to a press release. And the City Council has scheduled a March 26 special meeting with no agenda yet, though a stay-at-home order could be discussed, according to a city spokesperson.

In a March 25 press release, Deutsch noted that the city has issued various emergency restrictions, including a ban on dine-in service at restaurants and the closure of gyms, personal grooming salons and similar businesses. Gov. Brian Kemp also ordered bars and nightclubs statewide to close and prohibited some gatherings of 10 or more people.

“I am incredibly grateful that most of you are already following the guidelines adopted by the city of Dunwoody and the state of Georgia,” wrote Deutsch. “However, I need everyone to do their part to flatten the COVID-19 curve by staying at home as much as possible. The sooner we get the upper hand on this virus, the sooner we can begin to bounce back.”

“Staying at home doesn’t mean staying inside,” she added in the statement. “You can still go outside. Go for a walk. It’s good for your mental health. But always maintain a safe social distance of 6 feet. This applies to children, as well. Remind them that sharing a ball could mean sharing germs.” She also urged people to patronize restaurants offering takeout and delivery.

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul and the City Council recently made a similar call, pressing residents to volunteer stay at home under threat of a formal order.

The Dunwoody City Council special meeting is scheduled for March 26, 11 a.m., and will be held remotely. The public can view the meeting online at zoom.us/j/592660638 or iPhone one-tap at +13126266799,,592660638#.