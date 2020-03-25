As part of hunger relief programs during the coronavirus pandemic, free meals for families with children 18 and younger are available at Buckhead’s Atlanta Classical Academy in partnership with the Carl E. Sanders Family YMCA.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Family Hunger Program is distributing drive-thru/pick-up snacks and dinners Monday through Friday, 2-4 p.m., at the school at 3260 Northside Drive NW.

Children will only be asked their name, age and school to comply with USDA funding guidelines, according to a spokesperson.

The school is also the location of another food distribution program specifically for families in the YMCA’s afterschool and early learning programs. The YMCA Backpack Program, in partnership with Publix Super Markets Charities and the Atlanta Falcons Foundation, provides those children with a weekend of food for their families. The backpacks are available Fridays, 2-4 p.m.

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta has arranged food distribution at several other sites around the city and metro area. For a full list, see its website here.

Atlanta Public Schools is also offering free meals to students and families.